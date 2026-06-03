Backrooms by Kane Parsons dominates at the top of the domestic box office rankings. It is zooming past multiple movies in its first week, and some had budgets much larger than its own. It has already surpassed the global haul of Mortal Kombat II and is inches away from beating Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s rom-com The Drama. It will soon catch up to Obsession as well. Scroll below for further deets.

Backrooms is set to cross $90 million at the domestic box office.

The R-rated, small-budget horror movie grossed $81.4 million at the domestic box office. It is dominating the box office rankings at #1. The movie collected a solid $7.7 million on its first Monday at the domestic box office. It is the 3rd biggest first Monday ever for an R-rated horror movie, which dropped just 58.9% from Sunday. It is almost on par with Sinners’ $7.8 million gross at the same point. In just four days, the film has reached the $89.1 million cume in North America.

Set to cross the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, the R-rated horror movie has earned $37.1 million overseas in its opening weekend. Allied to the domestic total of $89.1 million, the worldwide collection of Backrooms is $126.2 million. It is going to cross the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office before its second weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $89.1 million

International – $37.1 million

Worldwide – $126.2 million

Surpasses Mortal Kombat II worldwide

Mortal Kombat II was released last month, and it is the all-time highest-grossing fighting game adaptation. It collected $125.8 million worldwide at the box office, and Backrooms has surpassed that total in just four days. The Karl Urban starrer was made on a budget of $75 million, which is 7.5 times more than Backrooms’ $10 million production cost. It is also less than $5 million away from surpassing the global haul of The Drama.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson‘s rom-com, The Drama, collected $130.5 million at the worldwide box office, and Backrooms is on its way to surpassing that. The R-rated horror movie has become the 20th highest-grossing film of 2026 by beating Mortal Kombat II and will climb further as it keeps surpassing several 2026 titles.

Kane Parsons’ Backrooms follows a therapist whose patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, and she ventures into the unknown to save him. It was released on May 29.

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