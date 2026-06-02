Mortal Kombat II, the fourth installment in the live-action Mortal Kombat franchise, was released in theaters on May 8, 2026, and is now in its fourth week in U.S. theaters. Starring Karl Urban (of The Boys fame) in the lead role, the film currently holds a 64% critics’ score and a much stronger 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the box office front, the sequel has already outgrossed the 2021 reboot’s $84.4 million global haul. Moreover, it has also surpassed the worldwide earnings of the original 1995 film’s $122.2 million worldwide total and its 1997 sequel, Mortal Kombat Annihilation’s $51.4 million haul.

Although the 2026 installment is ahead of the first live-action film’s worldwide earnings, the Karl Urban-starrer sequel is still behind the original film’s theatrical profit. Let’s take a look at how the two films performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Mortal Kombat (1995) – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.5 million

International: $51.7 million

Worldwide: $122.2 million

Mortal Kombat II (2026) – Box Office Summary

North America: $77.8 million

International: $47.8 million

Worldwide: $125.6 million

Theatrical Profit Comparison

The 1995 film was reportedly made on a $20 million budget, according to Screen Rant. This implies it needed to earn roughly $50 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. With a $122.2 million worldwide total, it generated an estimated theatrical profit of $72.2 million.

In comparison, the 2026 film was made on an $80 million budget, so it needed to earn $200 million worldwide to break even at the box office, according to the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current $125.6 million global haul, the sequel is still short of $74.4 million to reach its theatrical break-even point.

After it reaches its break-even mark, the sequel would need to earn another $72.2 million to match the original film’s theatrical profit. This suggests that the 2026 film would need to reach approximately $272.2 million worldwide. In other words, it still needs to earn an additional $146.6 million to match the theatrical profit of the 1995 film.

But at this stage of its theatrical run, and with competition from newer releases like Backrooms, Obsession, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, achieving this target is highly unlikely. The final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Mortal Kombat II About?

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film is expected to focus on how Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and fan-favorite champions are pitted against one another to ultimately defeat Shao Kahn and his brutal warriors. It also features Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among other cast members.

Mortal Kombat II Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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