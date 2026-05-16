The much-talked-about Aakhri Sawaal finally arrived in theaters yesterday (May 16). Starring Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy in key roles, the political drama has opened to some favorable reviews from critics. As expected, it didn’t start on a high note and fetched low numbers on opening day, and now all eyes are on how the film grows over the opening weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

How much did Aakhri Sawaal earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Bollywood political drama has received praise for the strong performances by the entire cast, especially Sanjay Dutt. It is also being hailed for its bold take and narration. Since it isn’t a front-loaded film to any extent, it started its run on a slow note and scored an estimated 50 lakh at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 59 lakh gross.

Scores 66% higher than Shatak

While collections are low, they are still better than Shatak’s opening day. For those who don’t know, Shatak, a film based on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), opened at just 30 lakh. It was released in February 2026. In comparison, Aakhri Sawaal has scored 66.66% higher collections on the opening day.

Aakhri Sawaal is enjoying decent audience reactions, which might help it post a healthy jump today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday). With an estimated cost of around 30 crore, it must show a major turnaround.

More about the film

The political drama is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. It also stars Nitu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Harsimran Oberoi. The film is distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

Aakhri Sawaal received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a duration of 1 hour and 57 minutes. On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 9.6 out of 10 with 310+ votes.

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