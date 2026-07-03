Nagabandham Movie Review Quicker (Photo Credit: Instagram)

When one says the word Nagamani, no one finds it strange. Everyone knows what it is, thanks to several shows on Indian television. Nagabandham starts with the mention of Nagamani and how one can open the Naga Dwar! The film has not wasted any time and establishes the premise in the first ten minutes.

The best part of South Indian films is that they take culture, mythology, and other aspects of our roots very seriously! The film has set its premise around an ancient book that might resolve people’s problems eventually—how, when, and why will form the premise of the film.

The book forms the film’s main plot—the fight between good and bad people. The visuals and the film’s grandeur are beautiful. The shots are so terrific that you will be in awe. The story starts in Tulasavanam, and, as in every era and every generation, there are both good and bad people.

The background music supports the premise of the film loudly and beautifully! Right from costumes to the Hindi dubbing, everything seems to fall in place for Nagabandham. Hopefully, the film will bring more unheard stories

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For a full movie review of Nagabandham, stay tuned to Koimoi!

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