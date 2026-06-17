Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is currently the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is now chasing Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is inches away. Scroll below for the day 12 report in India.

Shows limited growth on the discounted Tuesday

According to estimates, David Dhawan’s directorial collected 1.6 crore on day 12. It showcased a growth of 6.66% compared to 1.5 crore earned on the second Monday. There’s strong competition from Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and other ongoing releases, while Cocktail 2 is set to join the battle in two days.

The total collection in India reaches 56.18 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 66.29 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 43.53 crore

Day 8: 2.35 crore

Day 9: 3.25 crore

Day 10: 3.95 crore

Day 11: 1.5 crore

Day 12: 1.6 crore

Total: 56.18 crore

Inches away from crossing Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Varun Dhawan’s film now needs only 3.09 crore to beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which has accumulated 59.07 crore net at the Indian box office. It will then surpass the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The milestone should be unlocked in the next two days.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.07 crore HJTIHH: 56.18 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.36 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 49.13 crore

India gross: 57.97 crore

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