Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan’s Ronth is getting good reviews on OTT as well. While the film ended its theatrical run on a profitable note, it is also getting traction with its streaming on JioHotstar. The film in two weeks stands at a total viewership of 5 million views.

Misses A Major Milestone!

Roshan Mathew missed a major milestone this week by only 0.4 million lesser views with its streaming. His Malayalam cop drama could have turned the tenth most-watched theatrical film on OTT in 2025 if it had garnered 5.4 million views and surpassed Malayalam black comedy Maranamass.

Ronth OTT Verdict Week 2

Ronth, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 2.6 million, taking the third spot in the list of the most-watched films in India on OTT for the week of July 28 – August 3, as per Ormax data. This is the second consecutive week when the film claimed a spot in the top 5.

Will Ronth Enter The Top 10?

To enter the top 10 most watched films on OTT in 2025 (only theatrical to OTT releases), Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan‘s film needs to stay relevant for another week and secure a spot in the top 5 most watched films next week securing enough views to surpass Maranamass, which currently seems like a very rare possibility to be honest.

Ronth OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the cop drama on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 2.4 Million

Week 2: 2.6 Million

Total: 5 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

