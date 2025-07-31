Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, has hit theatres today. But many of you may have come across reports claiming that the script was originally written with Ram Charan in mind for the lead role, only for him to be later replaced by Deverakonda. So, what’s the truth behind this? Before we get to that, let’s take a closer look at the claim itself.

What is the basis of the claim that Ram Charan was replaced by Vijay Deverakonda?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIJAY DEVERAKONDA FC HYD 🚩 (@vdfchyderabad)

The director of Kingdom, Gowtam Tinnanuri, reportedly approached Ram Charan in 2022, when the film Acharya was under production, and presented a script to him. Charan was said to be impressed by the presentation. The production phase of the project was expected to begin after he wrapped up his work on RRR and Acharya, but the project was eventually shelved permanently. According to BollywoodShaadis, the same project has now been repurposed into Kingdom, with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

What does the producer of Kingdom say about replacing Ram Charan?

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of Kingdom, in a recent press interaction, dispelled the rumour by confirming that the script narrated to Ram Charan was completely different from Kingdom. This was reported by 123Telugu. With this, he finally put the rumour to rest.

Rumoured Plot of Kingdom

Kingdom is a spy action thriller. The plot revolves around a low-ranking police officer, played by Vijay Deverakonda, whose brother, played by Satyadev, is a high-ranking member of a criminal organisation. Vijay Deverakonda is tasked with investigating the case by going undercover in Sri Lanka, where the story unfolds further. The female lead is played by Bhagyashree Borse, and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Why Vadivelu Was Banned By Tamil Cinema For Over 6 Years? The Full Story Behind His Controversial Exit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News