Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, continues to enjoy its glorious run. The film has been on a dream run right from its opening day, and with a strong buzz on the ground level, there’s no sign of exhaustion yet. As per the latest development, it concluded the fourth week with impressive numbers yet again. While the overseas run has slowed down, it successfully managed to score a century. At the worldwide box office, the magnum opus crossed the colossal milestone of 750 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report of 28 days!

Debut overseas century for Vicky Kaushal!

Apart from winning hearts in India, the Bollywood historical drama has also impressed the overseas audience. Before the release, there was a good on-ground buzz for the film. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the film flourished internationally. While it has definitely slowed down now, it still minted enough to score a century.

It is learned that Chhaava ended its week 4 by earning a rocking total of 100.90 crore gross (estimates) in the overseas market. With this, Vicky Kaushal has scored his debut century internationally. Also, the magnum opus has emerged as the first century scorer among all Indian films this year.

Chhaava crosses the 750 crore milestone!

Chhaava earned a massive 55.78 crore net in the fourth week, pushing the overall total to 552.18 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 651.57 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a mind-blowing 752.47 crore gross after 28 days.

With no big release till Sikandar, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has an outside chance to enter the 800-crore club. All eyes are set on its performance this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 552.18 crores

India gross– 651.57 crores

Overseas gross- 100.90 crores

Worldwide gross- 752.47 crores

