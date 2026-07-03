Nagabandham X Review: Netizens call it the worst Tollywood Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )





The Telugu film Nagabandham has finally hit theatres worldwide today. Starring Virat Karrna in the lead, Nagabandham is a mythological adventure drama directed by Abhishek Nama. The film has already captured the audience’s attention with its mystical theme and dazzling visuals. Additionally, it stars Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the teaser of the film offered a glimpse into a mysterious and immersive world, hinting at a grand cinematic experience for audiences. Moreover, the film blends mythological themes with stunning VFX and a powerful background score, promising scale, intensity, and compelling character moments. Furthermore, rooted in Indian culture and history, the film draws inspiration from the country’s illustrious past as well as unexplored mythological stories, setting it apart from others in the genre.

Audience verdict of Nagabandham

A user lauded the films visual treatment and wrote, “Nagabandham is each and every frame in first half standout.First 50 min of the film. Since the start the movie is going on good note. @AbhishekPicture top notch. So far a super movie with great visuals and bgm.”

#nagabandham is each and every frame in first half standout.

First 50 min of the film.

Since the start the movie is going on good note.@AbhishekPicture ప్రొడక్షన్ Valeus 👏👏👏 top notch



So far a super movie with great visuals and bgm. pic.twitter.com/t0j8LZHZdy — UK X roads (@UKTFI) July 2, 2026

An audience member took to X to share their detailed thought on the film. The user was not impressed by the film and said that the film does not have an engaging storyline. “I genuinely hope filmmakers stop making these kind of costume dramas centered around gods without having a compelling story or emotionally engaging drama to support them. Spectacle alone can never replace strong writing. Spending such a massive budget on a story like this and on a lead actor who struggles to deliver even basic expressions and lacks the screen presence to carry a film of this scale is sheer foolishness. This film is the perfect example of how grand visuals alone, no matter how spectacular, are simply not enough to make a film work,” wrote the user.

Mini Review – #Nagabandham



I genuinely hope filmmakers stop making these kind of costume dramas centered around gods without having a compelling story or emotionally engaging drama to support them. Spectacle alone can never replace strong writing.



The only positives are the… — Mr.Cinema (@mrcinemaaa) July 2, 2026

Another user wrote, ” Interesting premise, but the execution doesn’t quite live up to it. The first half leans heavily on fantasy and visuals, while the second half suddenly shifts into a story centered on Sanatana Dharma, making the transition feel disconnected. The historical references to temple destruction are impactful, but the emotional depth and storytelling needed to support them are missing.Visually, the film is so rich. #ViratKarna delivers a sincere performance, with #NabhaNatesh and #JagapathiBabu doing well in their roles. The music works, VFX are inconsistent in parts, and the editing feels uneven.

Overall, Nagabandham ties many threads together, but ends up feeling more like a tangled knot than a compelling narrative.”

#Nagabandham: Interesting premise, but the execution doesn’t quite live up to it.



The first half leans heavily on fantasy and visuals, while the second half suddenly shifts into a story centered on Sanatana Dharma, making the transition feel disconnected. The historical… — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) July 3, 2026

Another person wrote, “The movie starts off okay and picks up slowly until it dips into an irrecoverable slump. Runtime seemed like an issue after the first half, only after the movie i understood that problem is with the story/execution.

Predictability is not even the primary issue, screenplay, vfx, dialogues everything that could go wrong- went wrong with this movie. Vfx would’ve still been forgiveable if there was some merit to the story.”

The user added, “A new addition to the leagues of Adipurush & Akhanda 2 unfortunately.”

#Nagabandham review – 1.5/5



The movie starts off okay and picks up slowly until it dips into an irrecoverable slump. Runtime seemed like an issue after the first half, only after the movie i understood that problem is with the story/execution.



Predictability is not even the… — rohith kumar (@rohithklv) July 2, 2026

More about the film

The story, screenplay, and direction of Nagabandham are helmed by Abhishek Nama. The film is produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy and is currently running in theatres worldwide.

Advertisement

For more South movie reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan Deserved Better Script & Janhvi Kapoor More Screentime Than Her Navel – Badly Blended Sultan Meets Manjhi The Mountain Man!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News