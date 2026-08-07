DC Movie Quicker: Lokesh Kanagaraj & Anirudh Ravichander Never Let You Look Away From the Screen ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The film begins with a thank you to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the OG author of Devdas. There have been multiple screen iterations of the famed novel. This is one too. The Arun Matheswaran directorial marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut. The film is packed with violent moments, but not without context. The first half manages to set the scene while progressing the story. There is no dull moment so far, and it keeps you hooked throughout.

Here are three thoughts I have by the interval of DC:

Music-

Anirudh Ravichander has cooked with the background score of the film. In the first half, his music helps greatly in transitioning from a mass actioner to a softer side of Das as he lets his heart take control.

Can Lokesh Act?

We are talking about a person who has created one of the finest cinematic universes in the country – the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Over the course of time, he has directed some of the finest actors like Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Vijay, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and more. So, no surprises that he has learnt his fair share from the best. He plays a serious man who does not express much, except when he meets a woman he adores. He is too good in the action sequences. Him, coupled with Anirudh’s BGM, makes for a crazy combo for the big screen.

Violence with Soul

Safe to say that the violence in the film is not just for namesake. Every character and plotline is well fleshed out, enough to make the audience feel empathetic towards the characters. The film has a stunning interval block where there is peak violence, but you root for the protagonist as you know his intentions.

There is a lot packed into the first half, and the best thing is you cannot predict where this will go! Cannot wait to witness the second half.

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For the full review of DC, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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