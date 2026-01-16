It has been three weeks since Marty Supreme hit theaters, and Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama is steadily building momentum. Headlined by Timothée Chalamet, the film has emerged as one of the best-reviewed releases of 2025, and it’s already being viewed as a serious awards-season player, with buzz around some major Oscar categories. The film currently holds an impressive 93% critics’ score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marty Supreme Inches Closer To 2025’s Global Top 50 Films

On the box office front, Marty Supreme has grossed $79.4 million worldwide (as last reported), currently placing it as the 56th highest-grossing film of 2025 so far (as per Box Office Mojo). To enter the global Top 50 chart, it needs to surpass the current No. 50 title, The Naked Gun, which stands at $102.1 million. With awards season still ahead, and the possibility of a boost from nominations and renewed interest, Marty Supreme is well-positioned to close the $22.6 million gap and crack 2025’s Top 50 before wrapping up its theatrical run.

Domestic Box Office Run So Far

In North America, the film has collected $70.1 million (till January 11, 2026) and already outperformed titles like The Accountant 2, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and Ballerina, and can surpass 28 Years Later’s domestic total very soon. Now, let’s see how Marty Supreme compares to Timothée Chalamet’s last five wide theatrical releases at the domestic box office.

Marty Supreme vs. Timothée Chalamet’s Last 5 Films

Let’s first take a closer look at how Marty Supreme is performing at the box office, using figures from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.1 mi l lion

mi lion International: $9.3 million

Worldwide: $79.4 million

Here’s how the last five wide theatrical releases starring Timothée Chalamet performed at the domestic box office:

A Complete Unknown (2024): $75 million Dune: Part Two (2024): $282.1 million Wonka (2023): $218.4 million Bones and All (2022): $7.8 million Dune: Part One (2021): $108.9 million

As the numbers show, Marty Supreme has already surpassed Bones and All in domestic earnings. However, it still trails the other four titles on the list. The film is expected to outgross A Complete Unknown, and if it displays a strong momentum, it could also potentially surpass Dune: Part One’s North American total. That said, catching up to the blockbuster hauls of Dune: Part Two and Wonka appears to be out of reach for Timothée Chalamet’s latest release. The final verdict should become clear in the weeks ahead.

Marty Supreme: Plot & Storyline

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Primate North America Box Office: Year’s First Horror Release Outperforms Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest Career Flop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News