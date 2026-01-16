The Disney animation Zootopia 2 is on track to hit $400 million at the box office in North America. It is also inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of another Disney animation, an iconic movie with an Oscar to its name. The movie has remained in the domestic rankings despite in the theaters for over a month. Scroll below for the deets.

The Zootopis sequel is steadily moving towards the $2 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. The strong word of mouth and engaging storyline have been helping the film maintain a stronghold at the box office. It is also one of the all-time top 100 domestic box-office grossers.

Zootopia 2’s box office total in North America after 50 days

According to Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected $559k at the North American box office on day 50, which fell on this Wednesday. It is holding strong at the domestic box office, down just 33% from last Wednesday. After 50 days, the domestic total for the film has reached $380.67 million.

Set to beat Disney’s Finding Nemo’s domestic haul

Finding Nemo is an iconic Disney animation, and in 2008, the American Film Institute named it the 10th-greatest American animated film as part of its 10 top lists. It even won the Best Animated Feature Oscar. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest animated films of all time. It is also the all-time #59 highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The Zootopia sequel is less than $1 million away from surpassing Finding Nemo‘s domestic haul and further cementing its place in the all-time top 60 highest-grossing films list in North America.

To break into the top 50 all-time highest-grossers, the 2025 animation must surpass Jurassic Park’s domestic haul of $407.18 million. According to the data, the Zootopia sequel is more than $20 million away from surpassing Jurassic Park at the domestic box office.

More about the film

Zootopia 2 is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 and is still performing strongly worldwide. It is expected to earn $2 billion at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Disney’s Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $380.7 million

International – $1.2 bil l ion

bil ion Worldwide – $1.65 billion

