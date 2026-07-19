Young Washington Worldwide Box Office: The Target Needed To Break Into The Top 3 Highest-Grossing Movies Of Angel Studios ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The epic historical war drama film Young Washington is one of the highest-grossing Angel Studios movies at the worldwide box office. It is among the studio’s top 5 grossers, and we will be digging into how much more it needs to beat the global haul of The King of Kings to break into Angel Studios’ top 3 grossers at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has an ensemble cast comprising Mary-Louise Parker, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis, and Ben Kingsley in supporting roles, with William Franklyn-Miller headlining. Due to the film’s success, the movie will be getting a sequel as well. It premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June this year.

Young Washington at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Young Washington collected an estimated $1.2 million on its 3rd Friday in North America. It is the 4th biggest 3rd Friday ever for Angel Studios at the box office in North America. It dropped by 45.6% from last Friday, despite losing 496 theaters on Thursday, and is playing in 2,275 locations in North America. The movie has hit the $38.5 million cume at the domestic box office. Internationally, it had a limited release and collected $8.9k so far. Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total has reached $38.5 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $38.5 million

International – $8.9k

Worldwide – $38.5 million

How much more does it need to beat The King of Kings at the worldwide box office?

According to reports, The King of Kings is the third-highest-grossing film of all time from Angel Studios. The King of Kings is loosely inspired by Charles Dickens’s children’s book The Life of Our Lord. It is an animated Christian movie with an amazing voice cast.

The King of Kings collected $83.6 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the 3rd-highest-grossing Angel Studios movie of all time. Young Washington is still $45 million away from catching up to The King of Kings at the worldwide box office. It still needs a major boost at the worldwide box office to achieve this feat.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing films ever released by Angel Studios worldwide.

Sound of Freedom – $250.6 million David – $88.3 million The King of Kings – $83.6 million

Young Washington, directed by Jon Erwin, was released on July 3.

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