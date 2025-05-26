Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is currently the trending movie worldwide. Tom Cruise bids goodbye to his charismatic Ethan Hunt with this latest release, which raked in $77 million at the US box office in its four-day extended opening weekend. MI 8 has also crossed the $200 million mark worldwide and is on track to beat Snow White. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible 8’s Worldwide Collection

Tom Cruise‘s film was released a week earlier in some foreign countries, but it was widely released this past week. MI8 collected a strong number in its 5-day opening overseas, including previews in 64 international markets. The final movie collected a strong $127 million in its 5-day opening overseas, taking the worldwide cume past a massive global milestone.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected $63.0 million on its three-day opening weekend and $77.00 million on its Memorial Day extended opening. Allied to the $127 million overseas gross, the worldwide gross has crossed the $200 million milestone. MI 8 stands at $204.00 million worldwide. It is already the 8th highest-grossing film of the year, on track to beat Snow White.

How much does Mission: Impossible 8 need to surpass the Disney flop?

Snow White was released in March this year and is one of the biggest flops. Made on an estimated budget of $230-$270 million, the movie collected $205.17 million in its global run. Therefore, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is around $1 million away from surpassing the Disney flop and becoming the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 and the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood flick. This is just the beginning; Mission: Impossible 8 has a long road ahead and several milestones to achieve – if it keeps up with this momentum.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the sequel to 2023’s Dead Reckoning and was released widely on May 23. It will hit the Chinese screens on May 30, a vast market expected to contribute a favorable collection to MI 8’s global haul.

Box Office Summary

Opening Weekend Earnings – $63.00 million

Total Domestic Gross – $77.00 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $204.00 million

