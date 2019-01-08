Uri Movie Review Quicker: How’s The Josh? VERY HIGH Sir!

Uri Movie Review Quicker: Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihan Shergil leads the team to counterattack the ambush happened in Manipur in 2015. Without wasting the time to build-up things, the story directly takes you to the war field.

The strategy planning, entering the enemy zone to attack, giving the high through the chaos of attacks – all of this and more gets built up within the 15 minutes of the film. Vihan gets transferred to Delhi for the desk work at the Intelligence Bureau because of his mother’s Alzheimer’s. He chooses to stay near his mother as the county is under multiple attacks.

The first half majorly builds up the ‘josh’ for the surgical strike and the pre-interval point is where the emotions come to play. Patriotism brilliantly and most important subtly used, hypes up the curiosity for the second half. There are some heroic moments driving away the authentic essence but the story keeps you intrigued.

The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes (on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016), eleven days after terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead.

The film sees Vicky Kaushal playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strike. It also stars Yami Gautam.

It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Produced by RSVP movies, Uri: The Surgical Strike will hit the theatres on January 11, 2019. Stick to the space for the full review of the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!