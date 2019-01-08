Simmba Box Office Day 11: Even on its second Monday, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba continued to demonstrate good hold. 6.16 crore came in and considering the fact that the second Friday was 9.02 crore, this is impressive.

The film has collected 196.80 crores and by tonight, it would enter the 200 Crore Club. It is this Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh entertainer that is keeping the Box Office busy since no other new release is making much of an impact.

What has to be seen is how the film holds on once new releases Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister arrive this Friday. Both are core multiplex films and hence there is no worry for Simmba from the single screen’s perspective. However, the attention of the audience would certainly be divided at the multiplexes.

Nonetheless, the job has been more than just done for Simmba and with the Blockbuster tag alongside it, the film is now just reaping added benefit from extended footfalls.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

