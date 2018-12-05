URI: The Surgical Strike: Based On A Real-Life Incident, It Refers To PM Narendra Modi & Home Minister Rajnath Singh

One of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year URI: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal gives an insight into the first ever surgical strike by the Indian army.

The film which traces one of the most significant events of the history of Indian army features two real-life characters PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Since the film is based on true events, URI mentions real-life politicians. The film not only gives an insight into the surgical strike but also the people behind the significant event, which involves the honourable Prime Minister and Home Minister.

URI is a film which has an ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari, but the film majorly revolves around Vicky’s character.

The actor along with the makers posted the trailer on their social media accounts today.

Vicky had posted a picture recently to build the anticipation and intrigue in the audience, also the actor had posted a video of himself while doing the dubbing of the film.

The trailer of the film is receiving an exceptional response from the netizens. The trailer showcased Vicky Kaushal’s determination to avenge the death of his fellow soldiers. The actor who has carved a place for himself and has impressed the audience with his remarkable performances. With URI, Vicky is all set to deliver yet another impactful performance.

Uri is based on Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC). On September 18, 2016, 19 Indian soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response, on September 29, the Indian Army’s Special Forces carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC)

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 11th January 2019.