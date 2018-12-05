URI: The Surgical Strike Trailer: A Hard-Hitting Story, Proud Moment & A Brave Tribute To Indian Army

URI: The Surgical Strike Trailer: The trailer of much-anticipated URI: The Surgical Strike is finally out. It features spine-chilling action sequences and some hard-hitting dialogues, with the leading actors including Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, making an impactful presence.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on a true story that traces back to one of the important events in Indian history, of surgical strikes against the suspected militants in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. The attack was conducted by the Indian Army as a revenge for the death of 19 Indian soldiers by Pakistani terrorists at Uri.

Vicky Kaushal is seen donning the avatar of an army commando who heads the surgical strike in Uri.

After an impressive year with the blockbuster Sanju and critically acclaimed Raazi and Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal is all set to begin the upcoming year with the power-packed URI.

The recent year witnessed an outburst of talent as Vicky Kaushal pleased the audience with his varied performances as a Pakistani army officer in Raazi, the lovable Gujarati friend Kamli in Sanju and the aspiring Punjabi pop star in Manmanrziyaan. Now, the actor is all set to pack a punch with his power-packed performance in RSVP’s URI.

It seems like veteran actor Paresh Rawal is essaying Ajit Doval, the Current National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India.

Actress Yami Gautam flaunts her badass avatar on-screen, while television actor Mohit Raina makes his big Bollywood debut.

On a whole, the power-packed trailer gives you chills and evokes a true sense of patriotism.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 11th January 2019.