2.0: Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar Starrer To Release In China; Already Sets A New Record!

Shankar’s ambitious project, 2.0 is sailing smoothly in the domestic as well as international arena. Cine-goers are pouring love and praises on the performances of stars, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar, and high-end technology used in the film. After entertaining globally, now the movie is ready to woo the Chinese audiences.

The sci-fi action thriller is all set for a release in China in May, next year. The movie will be distributed by HY Media, which is one of China’s leading production and distribution companies. HY Media have associations with major Hollywood studios including Sony, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros, Universal and Disney.

Before its release in China, 2.0 has already created a huge record as its dubbed and subtitled version will be arriving in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens, which includes 47,000 3D screens. It will mark the biggest 3D release for any overseas film in history. With such a huge screen count, the Shankar’s directorial will be looking forward to setting a new high in terms of overseas collections.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, received lots of love from the Chinese audience.

In the past few years, China has emerged as a booming territory for Indian movies. Releases like Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium and Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, enjoyed a blockbuster run at the Chinese box office.

2.0 is directed by S.Shankar and features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles. It is the most expensive Indian movie with a budget of 550 crores and the first one to be shot in 3D.