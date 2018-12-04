2.0 Box Office Collections Day 6 Early Trends (Hindi): Remains ROCK STEADY!

2.0 Box Office Collections Day 6 Early Trends (Hindi): Magnum opus 2.0 is proving to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. Audiences are going gaga over the superlative VFX work and the thrilling face-off between superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

After rocking the ticket windows over its extended 4-day weekend, the movie is trending terrifically over the weekdays. It witnessed just a normal drop of 32% from its opening day collection of 20.25 crores, by collecting 13.75 on first Monday. Till now, the film has collected a grand total of 111 crores at the box office.

Now as per the early trends, the sci-fi action thriller has remained rock-steady on Tuesday by collecting in the range of 10-12 crores. If we go by this trend, then total amount will stand at 121-123 crores. It is clearly seen that the positive word-of-mouth has kept the momentum intact and also Akshay Kumar being part of the cast, helped the movie to attract the flocks to the cinema halls.

With such a pace, 2.0 is all set to become the highest grosser of Akki by tomorrow or Thursday, by surpassing Toilet : Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores).

2.0 is directed by S. Shankar and features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. It is a sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran and is produced by Lyca Productions and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.

At the trailer launch of the film, Shankar raved about Rajinikanth’s commitment. “When we were all set to shoot the climax in a stadium in Delhi, Rajini Sir fell ill. Six months of planning had gone into the preparation of the climax which was supposed to be shot in 40 days. Despite his bad health, Rajini Sir insisted that we go ahead with the shoot,” Shankar said. “We shot in extremely hot temperature. Rajini Sir had to shoot wearing 12 kg robotic suit. We were stunned by his commitment,” he added.