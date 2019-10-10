War Box Office: Crosses Shah Rukh Khan’s Highest Grosser Movie In 8 Days Flat

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led War has given a stunning performance at the Box Office in its first 8-day run. The film has collected 219.25 crores just in Hindi and 228.55 crores from all languages which is incredible and a feat that has been achieved by very few Bollywood films so far.

Meanwhile, War‘s All India business has crossed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grosser Chennai Express (226.70 crores) in 8 days.

The next targets of War are Kick (233 crores), Simmba (240.22 crores) & Krrish 3 (240.50 crores) & Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores) which will be crossed in next few days. The film will also cross Chennai Express‘s lifetime numbers with its Hindi version too by today.

War is finally a much-awaited success for YRF after 2018’s Thugs Of Hindostan debacle. The film will soon enter the 300 crores club as well to become the first film of Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff in the club. Now all eyes are on their next biggie Shamshera which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with his son Hrithik in Mumbai.

Yash Raj Films’ action thriller has recorded the highest opening weekend of 2019, making around Rs 158 crore over five days.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”

