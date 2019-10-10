War Box Office: Crosses Shah Rukh Khan’s Highest Grosser Movie In 8 Days Flat

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led War has given a stunning performance at the Box Office in its first 8-day run. The film has collected 219.25 crores just in Hindi and 228.55 crores from all languages which is incredible and a feat that has been achieved by very few Bollywood films so far.

Meanwhile, War‘s All India business has crossed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grosser Chennai Express (226.70 crores) in 8 days.

War Box Office: Now Crosses Shah Rukh Khan's Highest Grosser Movie In 8 Days
The next targets of War are Kick (233 crores), Simmba (240.22 crores) & Krrish 3 (240.50 crores) & Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores) which will be crossed in next few days. The film will also cross Chennai Express‘s lifetime numbers with its Hindi version too by today.

War is finally a much-awaited success for YRF after 2018’s Thugs Of Hindostan debacle. The film will soon enter the 300 crores club as well to become the first film of Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff in the club. Now all eyes are on their next biggie Shamshera which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
War2019228.55*
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36*
Saaho2019148.50
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Dream Girl2019135.25*
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Housefull 22012
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40
Fan2016
85.00
Veere Di Wedding2018
83.00
Brothers2015
82.47
OMG Oh My God!2012
81.50
Fukrey Returns2017
80.13
Kalank2019
80.00
Piku2015
79.92
Sui Dhaaga2018
79.02
PadMan2018
78.95
Baadshaho2017
78.02
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania2014
78.00

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with his son Hrithik in Mumbai.

Yash Raj Films’ action thriller has recorded the highest opening weekend of 2019, making around Rs 158 crore over five days.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”

