Ooamai Vizhigal: First Look Poster Of Prabhudheva-Mamta Mohandas’ Tamil Horror Movie Is OUT

Actor-Director Prabhudheva who was last seen on big screen early this year in Hindi venture Khamoshi, has signed a Tamil horror flick which has been named Ooamai Vizhigal.

It was only recently when Kollywood star Dhanush took on Twitter to share the first look poster of the horror venture, along with a tweet that read: “Happy to launch the First Look of #OomaiVizhigal. Congratulations my good friend” @PDdancing master. @MapleFilms01 @Dhananjayang @CreativeEnt4 @mamtamohan @akash199611 @vishnurkrishna @imkaashif @OliverFenny @sudeshstunt @LahariMusic @onlynikil @CtcMediaboy.

Talking about the poster, one gets to see a huge eye pupil staring at Prabhudheva.

The horror flick will have gorgeous actress Mamta Mohandas opposite Prabhudheva in lead.

Talking about Oomai Vizhigal, the Prabhudheva starrer will be helmed by debutant director VS. The horror venture has been shot in locations of Ooty, Chennai, and Kodaikanal. The film is on the verge of its completion.

The release date of the Prabhudheva starrer is yet to be announced by the makers.

Meanwhile, it was only recently when Prabhudheva wrapped up his Hindi directorial venture Dabangg 3 starring Bollywood star Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha, debutant actress Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan along with others.

The Salman starrer is been produced by Salman and Arbaaz under Salman Films production.

The Hindi action venture is slated to release on 20th December this year.

