WHOA! Ayushmann Khurrana Has A Script To Work On With Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film has become the biggest question right now and every single person is seeking this answer. Meanwhile, when SRK held a #AskSRK session recently on his Twitter, it was revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana has a script for him. Didn’t see that coming? Details ahead.

Shah Rukh in the session confessed that he has not signed anything yet. He also hinted that it will take him a month or two to announce his next film and the actor is right now enjoying his break.

When a fan asked him the same question about his next project, SRK replied,” Working on stuff. Will take some time once I get the material right.”

But later it was Article 15 actor Sayani Gupta who wrote, “Do you know @ayushmannk has a really good script with you and him in mind. Hai na AK? #asksrk @iamsrk,” on the same thread. Ayushmann has not yet commented on the statement but fans will be surely excited to see this pairing on screen.

Do you know @ayushmannk has a really good script with you and him in mind. Hai na AK? #asksrk @iamsrk — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 8, 2019

Ayushmann who has enjoyed a super successful run at the films has three releases lined up including Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer of Bala dropped today and is being praised by netizens.

However, SRK who was last seen in Zero though has no film announced will be seen in David Letterman’s chat show for Netflix.The trailer released yesterday.

