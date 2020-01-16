Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Period Drama BEATS 20 Movies In All Time Grossers

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama is on a winning spree and since its entry, the film is causing huge turnaround in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers’ list. With yesterday’s 16.72 crores, Tanhaji has surpassed the lifetime of not 1 or 2 but 20 films.

In its 6 days theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has made 107.68 crores and yesterday it entered into Koimoi’s All Time Grossers‘ list (Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers). With today’s collection coming in, it surpassed the lifetime of 20 films including Aamir Khan’s Talaash (93 crores), Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (94.92 crores) and 17 other films.

Check out the complete list below:

By tomorrow, Tanhaji will surpass Housefull 3, Sonu Ke Titu Sweety, Jai Ho, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and several other biggies.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji made 15.10 crores on opening day and 61.75 crores during the first weekend. It released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire, the film also features Sharad Kelkar and Kajol in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about the success of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior“, which features her husband Saif Ali Khan in the cast.

“I am really excited. I am happy and thankful that the film is being appreciated by the audience,” said Kareena, while interacting with the media at a meet-and-greet session she attended with Saif in Mumbai.

