Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama is on a winning spree and since its entry, the film is causing huge turnaround in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers’ list. With yesterday’s 16.72 crores, Tanhaji has surpassed the lifetime of not 1 or 2 but 20 films.

In its 6 days theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has made 107.68 crores and yesterday it entered into Koimoi’s All Time Grossers‘ list (Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers). With today’s collection coming in, it surpassed the lifetime of 20 films including Aamir Khan’s Talaash (93 crores), Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (94.92 crores) and 17 other films.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Period Drama BEATS 20 Movies In All Time Grossers
Check out the complete list below:

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019318.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Good Newwz2019190.09*
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00*
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior2020
107.68*
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Pati Patni Aur Woh2019
86.77

By tomorrow, Tanhaji will surpass Housefull 3, Sonu Ke Titu Sweety, Jai Ho, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and several other biggies.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji made 15.10 crores on opening day and 61.75 crores during the first weekend. It released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire, the film also features Sharad Kelkar and Kajol in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about the success of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior“, which features her husband Saif Ali Khan in the cast.

“I am really excited. I am happy and thankful that the film is being appreciated by the audience,” said Kareena, while interacting with the media at a meet-and-greet session she attended with Saif in Mumbai.

