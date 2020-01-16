Bachchan Pandey: Film’s Plot REVEALED & Pooja Hegde To Be A Part Of The Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon Starrer?

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey has been in the news ever since its inception. The Sajid Nadiadwala production will see Akshay Kumar romance Kriti Sanon and is slated to go on floors from May this year. However, in a recent turn of events, there is a rather interesting update about the film. The industry grapevine suggests that Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde too has been approached for the film!

Yes, you read that! If industry source are to be believed, Pooja will also be playing a crucial role in the Akshay Kumar starrer. A certain source has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying that Pooja has been approached to play Akshay love interest.

Giving out further details about the film’s plot, the source has revealed, “There are roles for two actresses in Bachchan Pandey (Akshay Kumar). One is a girl with whom he falls in love with when he’s a youth and the other is when he’s more mature and grown-up. Apparently, the story revolves around an honorable and brave man who is willing to sacrifice his happiness for his younger brothers. The brothers want to get married but cannot do so till he does. So they try to find a girl for him. When they find out that the girl he fell in love with as a youth has married someone else, they matchmake with another girl and the elder brother falls in love with her. The story then turns to Bachchan Pandey rescuing his fiancée’s father from goons and safeguards her family. While Kriti Sanon plays the second girl (his brothers find) he falls in love with, Pooja has been approached to play the girl from his past.”

Well, it may be recalled that Akshay, Pooja, and Kriti have already shared screen space in Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey was earlier titled Land Of Lungi. There were also rumours about the film being a remake of the Tamil film Veeram, starring Ajith in the lead role.

The film is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

