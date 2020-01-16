Varane Avashyamund: Spiritual Track ‘Nee Va Enn Aarumukha’ From Dulquer Salmaan’s Next Is A Soulful Treat

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan happens to be in news all across following his upcoming films. The young actor who has almost a dozen films under his belt, post unveiling first look poster of Varane Avashyamund, yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti took to his social media sites to unveil the first song from the film.

The song that we are talking about is been titled Nee Va Enn Arumukha, which happens to be a spiritual track.

Dulquer along with song tweeted: “Here’s the first song from #VaraneAvashyamund! It’s called “Nee Va Enn Aarumukha”! The song features most of the cast and it was such a beautiful experience filming it! Hope you all enjoy watching it as much!!!”

Talking about the song, the song features all four lead characters from the film i.e Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana along with other characters.

The song is been crooned by popular South playback singer Karthik and the legendary K S Chithra in their soulful voice.

The music for the spiritual track is been composed by Alpons Joseph. Lyrics for the soulful track is been penned by Santhosh Varma, and Dr.Kritaya

Talking about the film, Varane Avashyamund is being helmed by Anoop Sathya, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The film is been bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself under the banner of Wayfarer films.

The Dulquer starrer is expected to hit big screens in the month of February.

