What A Man Gotta Do: Seems like the year is turning out to be fruitful for the Jonas family. After announcing their Amazon Prime Video series together, the two have now announced a new single together titled What A Man Gotta Do. Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas announced the song that will have all three Jonas couples with a super romantic poster and below is all you need to know about the same.

The Jonas Brothers have been on the roll post their comeback together in 2019 after a break of almost 6 years. Today, as they announced their new single post Sucker, Nick, took to Instagram and wrote, “She’s Risky and I’m the Business #WhatAManGottaDoVideo.” Meanwhile, Priyanka also shared the same and wrote, “I’m risky… he’s the business 😝🤍 @nickjonas @jonasbrothers Coming soon. 1.17.20 pre order!! #WhatAManGottaDoVideo.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the poster, Nick and Priyanka can be seen wear oversized white shirts as they laugh candidly looking at each other. The poster is yet another add on to the romantic pictures that the two are known for sharing.

The song will also feature the other two Jonas couple, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas-Danielle Jonas. The two couples also have their posters just as romantic as Nick and Priyanka. The family last came together for their last year single Sucker that had hit the charts with its release and is till date famous.

What A Man Gotta Do is set to release on January 17 and the Jonas brothers have even shared a teaser for the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!