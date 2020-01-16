AA20: Vijay Sethupathi To Play Antagonist In Allu Arjun’s Next

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi is on a signing spree. The versatile actor who will be sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay on big screens this summer with Master, and also with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in latter’s dream project Laal Singh Chaddha later this year, has signed yet another big film.

The film that we are talking about has been tentatively titled #AA20 which will have Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun in lead. The Telugu superstar who is currently enjoying the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo at an event confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead antagonist in the action thriller which will be helmed by filmmaker Sukumar.

It will be for the first time where both the superstars will be sharing the same space on big screens.

#AA20 will have actress Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady.

The Allu Arjun starrer was launched in November last year with a muhurat puja on at Hyderabad.

As per multiple reports, #AA20 is based on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

It will be for the third time where Allu Arjun and director Sukumar will be teaming up for a film. The actor-director duo has earlier worked together for Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009).

The action-thriller is bankrolled under Mythri production banner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!