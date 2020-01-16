Amit Sadh Confirms Breakup With GF Annabel DaSilva: “I Am Absolutely Single & Ready To Be Taken”

Actor Amit Sadh has confirmed his break up with girlfriend and fitness model Annabel DaSilva.

Amit and Annabel met each other in the gym where Amit was following a certain routie for a film that required him to beef up while DaSilva was prepping for a bodybuilding competition.

Just after their New Year’s vacation, rumours started doing the rounds that Amit himself has confirmed that the two are no longer together.

The Kai Po Che actor has confirmed the breakup to Mumbai Mirror and has been quoted saying, “It’s absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken.”

Rumours about his break up had first hit the grapevine in August 2019.

On the professional front, Amit Sadh will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan. It is based on the life of the late maths genius Shakuntala Devi. The film also features Sanya Malhotra.

Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi will release on May 8, 2020.

