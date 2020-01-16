Sara Ali Khan Bags 12 Brand Endorsements Within Debut Year, Blame Her Charm!

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her next film which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal, the first look of which has been unveiled minutes ago. The actress has been the talk of the Town ever since she made a stellar debut in Kedarnath.

The Simmba actress is one of the most sought after and followed actress on social media. Owing to Sara Ali Khan’s massive fan following, the actress is a trending name not just in the casting environment but also in the brands circuit.

Sara is perhaps the youngest actor to have over 12 brands to her name all in a matter of one year. Sara Ali Khan is very well-spoken, extremely friendly and is very down to earth, adding to her charm. The actress is very enthusiastic and has fitness as one of the key activities for her day no matter where she is.

Sara has won several accolades for her debut with Kedarnath, which was immediately followed by Simmba, which went on to become a box office success.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial opposite Kartik Aaryan, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan.

