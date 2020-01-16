Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi! Fans Pour In Huge Numbers To Wish Their Favourite Superstar

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi has come a long way in his career. The versatile actor who kickstarted his career back in 1998 with supporting roles got his first film in a lead role in the 2010 Tamil release Thenmerku Paruvakaatru helmed by filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy. Following which there was no looking back for the talented actor, as he went on to portray various characters on big screens be it in lead, supporting or villainous roles, Vijay never shied away from experimenting with his characters.

In his 22 years filmy career, the actor has proved his acting mettle not just in Tamil, but also in Telugu and Malayalam languages too. The multiple time Filmfare and SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) winner under the best actor category is one of the most happening and most sought after actors in the South.

On the occasion of his 42nd Birthday today, fans from all over took to their social media accounts to shower their love and wishes for ‘Makkal Selvan’ as he is fondly known among his fans.

Below are some of the Birthday wishes along with lovely messages that fans have for Vijay.

May You Continue To Improve As a Person With Each Passing Year. Wishing You a Very Happy Birthday @VijaySethuOffl Anna.. ❤ We Are Damn Excited & Waiting To You In Big Screen With Thalapathy Vijay.. #HappyBirthdayVijaySethupathi #HBDVijaySethupathi #HbdMakkalSelvan pic.twitter.com/IlKmy5TkAY — Bangalore Tamil Pasanga ™ (@BTP_Offl) January 16, 2020

On his work front, Vijay has over a dozen films in his kitty. The Tamil superstar who was last seen on the big screen in Sangathamizan has two big releases this year in the form of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master which has the actor as the lead antagonist and Thalapathy Vijay as the lead protagonist.

Also, Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut later this year in filmmaker Advait Chandan’s much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha which has Aamir Khan in lead.

