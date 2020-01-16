Rangoli Chandel Calls Zaira Wasim #BharatKiBeti After Molestation Accused Sentenced To 3 Years Imprisonment

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim sent shock waves across the nation after she stated in December 2017 that she was molested by businessman Vikas Sachdev while on a flight from New Delhi to Mumbai. Zaira further stated that despite complaining to the airline’s staff there was no action taken against the man even during the flight. And now, Vikas has been sentenced to a 3 years imprisonment in the case, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel has appreciated Zaira for coming out on her horror story.

Taking to her social media handle, Rangoli tweeted, “Vry proud f Zaira who went through so much hassle to fight the case also the trauma f being subjected to teasing scrutiny & above all prejudices all victims face…bt hats off to her at such a tender age she hs lots f fire in her #Bharatkibeti #NewIndia.”

Vry proud f Zaira who went through so much hassle to fight the case also the trauma f being subjected to teasing scrutiny & above all prejudices all victims face…bt hats off to her at such a tender age she hs lots f fire in her #Bharatkibeti #NewIndia 🙏 https://t.co/NvXML6meTG — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 16, 2020

Vikas has been Special Protection Of Children From Sexual Offenses Court (POCSO) Act and will face 3 years of rigorous imprisonment. While Zaira accused Vikas of constantly rubbing against her while she tried to sleep in the flight, Vikas has said that he too was merely trying to sleep and Zaira mistook it for molestation.

Last seen in The Sky Is Pink, Zaira announced her retirement from the film business in a long Facebook post that sent the entire film fraternity in a state of shock. In the post, Zaira claimed that her profession threatened her relationship with her religion and so she did not want to be a part of it any longer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!