Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff Ups His Action Quotient, To Fight THREE Villains In Sajid Nadiadwala’s Film

Seems like Tiger Shroff is setting the level of action a notch higher with each film. After marking a loved action performance in War, the actor is now onto another milestone in his next Baaghi 3. If grapevine is to be believed the actor will be fighting not one or two but three villains in the film and here are all the details.

The constant glimpses from the sets of Baaghi 3 have already left the fans of the franchise excited. While the film is still in the making and release a long-scheduled, today the scoop is that Tiger will be fighting 3 villains together in the action flick for which he has super toned his already well-toned body.

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers have roped in Israeli actor Jameel Khoury as the lead villain in the film. Jameel was seen in Hollywood action drama Body of Lies. Talking about his casting, producer Sajid Nadiadwala was impressed with Jameel when he saw him in the Israeli series Fauda.

It was a collective decision between Sajid and director Ahmed Khan who decided to rope him in. Ahmed said, “Jameel’s scenes with Tiger have panned out well. He plays the leader of a terrorist outfit,”

Apart from Jameel the film will also see stunt master-turned-actor Ivan Kostadinov and Jaideep Ahlawat (known for his character in Raazi) in negative roles. Talking about the same, Ahmed said, “Jameel and Ivan’s characters work together and Ivan also has some great action sequences with Tiger. Jaideep also has a pivotal role in the film.”

Baghi also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Reitesh Deshmukh and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts and is set to hit the big screen in March this year.

