Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi today on occasion of his Birthday had a special treat for his fans. The Super Deluxe star today afternoon took to his Twitter account to share brand new posters from his next project which has been titled Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir.

The Tamil actor along with the poster tweeted: #YaadhumOoreYaavarumKelir Third Look Poster.

Talking about the poster, Vijay can be seen taking a nap with his head placed on the lap of a statue.

Prior to the third look poster, the Makkal Selvan (as he is fondly known among his fans) actor, yesterday evening had shared the second look from the musical thriller.

Talking about the above poster, Vijay can be seen playing Parai (drums) with men dancing alongside him.

About Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, the film is said to be a musical thriller with Megha Akash as its leading lady.

The musical thriller will have a filmmaker Magizh Thirimeni making his acting debut as the lead antagonist.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is been helmed by debutant filmmaker Venkatakrishna Roghanth. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is been bankrolled by S. Ezakki Durai under Chandarra arts banner.

The music department of the film is been handled by Nivas K Prasanna.

