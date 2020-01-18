Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn is on a cloud nine as his latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a splendid run amongst the cine-goers. While the 100 crore club’s entry was given, no one would have expected the momentum the film enjoyed on weekdays. Now, again with excellent hold on 2nd Friday, the period drama has gone past the collections of nine 100 crore plus grossers including the films of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas and Alia Bhatt.

After the end of 8 days theatrical run, Tanhaji has summed up a total of 128.97 crores in India and crossed 9 films in Koimoi’s Top 100 Box Office Grossers’ list including- Ready (120 crores), Barfi (120 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi- 120 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores), Kaabil (126.58 crores) and Rustom (127.49 crores).

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Knocks Down Nine 100 Crore Films Of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar & Others!
Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Knocks Down Nine 100 Crore Films Of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar & Others!

Check out the list below:

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019318.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Good Newwz2019197.10*
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00*
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior2020
128.97*
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Pati Patni Aur Woh2019
86.77

Tanhaji is expected to beat another 10-11 films including Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and others, on the list by today.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles. It released on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” has been declared tax-free in Haryana on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out