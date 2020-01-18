Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Knocks Down Nine 100 Crore Films Of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar & Others!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn is on a cloud nine as his latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a splendid run amongst the cine-goers. While the 100 crore club’s entry was given, no one would have expected the momentum the film enjoyed on weekdays. Now, again with excellent hold on 2nd Friday, the period drama has gone past the collections of nine 100 crore plus grossers including the films of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas and Alia Bhatt.

After the end of 8 days theatrical run, Tanhaji has summed up a total of 128.97 crores in India and crossed 9 films in Koimoi’s Top 100 Box Office Grossers’ list including- Ready (120 crores), Barfi (120 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi- 120 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores), Raazi (123.17 crores), Kaabil (126.58 crores) and Rustom (127.49 crores).

Check out the list below:

Tanhaji is expected to beat another 10-11 films including Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and others, on the list by today.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles. It released on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” has been declared tax-free in Haryana on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.

