Malik First Look: Mammootty & Mohanlal Unveil The First Look Poster From Fahad Faasil’s Next Political Thriller

Malayalam heartthrob Fahad Faasil happens to be one of the most happening and sought after actors from the Malayalam industry. The actor is all set to win hearts with his act in the highly anticipated, Malik. The first look poster of the political thriller was unveiled by today morning by Mollywood megastars Mammootty and Mohanlal on their respective social media handles.

Mammootty along with the poster on his Facebook handle wrote: “Unveiling the first look poster of #Malik ! Best wishes to Fahadh Faasil , Anto Joseph & the entire cast & crew”

Whereas, Mohanlal wrote: “#Mālik First Look Poster Best wishes to Fahadh Faasil and team”

Talking about the first look poster, the poster has Fahad Fassil sporting an older look with grey hairs and wrinkles beneath his eyes. If seen closely one also gets to see a water body close to a village and a mosque in the poster.

Talking about Malik, the political thriller happens to be one of the most awaited films of the year among the Malayalee audience. Fahad, for his character, went under a complete body transformation, as he has lost almost 12 kilos to give complete justice to his character.

Also, as per reports, the versatile actor in the film will be seen donning multiple looks as he will be seen in a character age between 20 to 57.

Malik is shot on coastal areas and is said to be based on real-life issues face by minorities.

The Fahad Fassil starrer is been helmed by Mahesh Narayanan and it is been bankrolled by Anto Joseph under Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

