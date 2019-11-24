Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut’s Teaser & Still On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Yesterday the makers of Thalaivi released the teaser and still of Kangana Ranaut in and as a superstar and politician Jayalalithaa. She was called ‘Amma’ by her fans and enjoyed a very illustrious life while she had it. The teaser will straight up give you chills and Let’s take it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ and see what you guys have to say about it.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Thalaivi’s reception amongst the audience.

In the still picture, Kangana is seen donning Jayalalithaa’s signature pose and going by the details in the picture, the resemblance is uncanny. The teaser starts with Kangana giving a shot for a film and goes onto a frame where she is seen standing and posing like Amma in front of the crowd.

Apart from learning Tamil, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions. Kangana also underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US.

In case, you liked the still and teaser or not, please give your valuable feedback by voting in the poll below.

