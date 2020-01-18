Maanaadu: Kalyani Priyadarshan Roped In Opposite Simbu In His Next Political Thriller

Kalyani Priyadarshan happens to be one of the most sought after actresses among younger lots down South. The actress who was last seen on the big screen opposite Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan in Hero has a couple of big projects lined up this year for release in the form of Dulquer Salmaan’s Varane Aavashyamundu and megastar Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The latest news related to the young actress is, Kalyani has been roped in to play Silambarasan aka Simbu’s love interest in filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s directorial Maanaadu.

Maanaadu‘s producer Suresh Kamatchi recently took to his Twitter handle to “welcome the actress onboard with a tweet that read: #aug2020maanaadu cute&talented actress @kalyanipriyan @vp_offl”

Talking about Maanaadu, the film will be based on the backdrop of politics. The political thriller will also have Bharatiraja, S A Chandrashekar, Premgi Amaren and Karunakaran in key roles.

Maanaadu is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Kamtchi and Deepan Boopathy under V House Production banner.

The makers are eyeing in to release the political thriller in the month of August this year.

Talking about the film’s lead actor Simbu, the Tamil star who was last seen in a cameo in filmmaker Anita Udeep’s 90ml, also has debutant filmmaker UR Jameel’s directorial Maha slated for its release this year.

In Maha, Simbu will be seen opposite his former lover Hansika Motwani in an extended cameo.

