Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Film BEATS 2 Akshay Kumar’s 100-Crore Grossers & Others

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 managed a good week 1 of 126.55 crores but has dropped on second Friday. Latest big release Good Newwz hampered the numbers of Dabangg 3 big time and it could manage just 3.50 crores approx on 2nd Friday.

Dabangg 3 has earned 130.50 crores approx so far which means it has crossed few more films in the All-Time Highest Grossers list of Koimoi.

The latest ones which Dabangg 3 has crossed are Kaabil (126.58 crores), Rustom (127.49 crores), Airlift (129 crores) & Stree (129.67 crores). The film is now targetting the lifetime business of Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (133.04 crores) & Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), Judwaa 2 (138 crores), Dabangg (139 crores), Gully Boy (139.38 crores) & Dream Girl (139.70 crores) which should be crossed by the end of this weekend.

The previous installment of the Dabangg franchise i.e. Dabangg 2 collected 158.50 crores back in 2012. It will be interesting to see if Dabangg 3 can surpass it before ending its lifetime.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 heroine Sonakshi Sinha said that at this point in time, discussions about the new citizenship law CAA and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening-day collections of Dabangg 3.

“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests, adding: “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

“I don’t know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way,” she added.

