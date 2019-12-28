Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Ends 2019 On A Productive Note Alongside Ishaan Khatter

This year has been a spectacular year for Ananya Panday as it was her debut year. Since her entry in Bollywood, she has been the talk of the town. After having such a busy year, Ananya Panday finally wraps up shooting for the last day of the year for Khaali Peeli.

Youth Influencer of the year, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared, “last working day of 2019 💪🏻🚕 can’t wait for what 2020 has in store for us 🤩🙏🏻🧿❤ #KhaaliPeeli”

Recently, Ananya Panday took a much-needed break and visited Dubai as the actress had been juggling between her packed schedules. With her massive fanbase, Ananya has become the favourite among all the age groups and especially, amongst the kids. She has been receiving immense love for her acting skills through her fans and critics.

Ananya Panday’s So Positive has been the most promising initiative amongst every age group. She entirely took over the initiative and has become one of the most popular influencers among the youth.

Ananya Panday’s So positive initiative is against social media bullying and it has been widely appreciated by the entire B-town. The year has been extremely spectacular for the actress as she dazzled through 2019!

The actress recently received Fresh face of the year at a recent awards show. Ananya Panday is the Youth Influencer Of The Year for So Positive at Vogue’s Women of the Year Awards. The actress also won the most promising brand award for So Positive along with the Rising star of the year, also bagged by Ananya Panday. Gaining so much love from her audience and the entire industry leaves us totally awestruck.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which all set to release in 2020 and Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.



