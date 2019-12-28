Good Newwz Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: A Big Jump On Cards

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani starrer latest film Good Newwz had a good Day 1 although the numbers were slightly lower than expected. But the film is promising big for the future as the public reports are positive.

After a healthy Day 1, Good Newwz is all set to show a big box office jump today. That’s right because the advance booking trends for the day are much better as compared to yesterday. Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing:

Mumbai

Mumbai was pretty weak yesterday as there were only 5-10% filling fast shows. However, there’s a marginal jump today. There are about 10-15% shows promising healthy footfalls today. The numbers are still not great but better than yesterday.

Delhi & NCR

Delhi/NCR is breathing fire since Day 1. The opening of the film was great here and the collections have further jumped today. As per the advance trends so far, there are about 55-60% filling fast and housefull shows in Delhi today.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is very good with 45-50% filling fast shows today. However, there’s a drop compared to yesterday perhaps because the film outperformed yesterday. The collections will see a rise again on Sunday.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has also shown a slight jump as 50-55% shows are getting occupied fast or are already filled.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is similar to yesterday with 25-30% going housefull and filling fast.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is also in a similar range as there 20-25% healthy shows as of now.

Chennai

Chennai as always has a limited release but is strong with 65-70% of all shows turning orange already.

Kolkata

Kolkata is slow on advance but better than yesterday with 10-15% housefull and fast filling shows.

Overall, a big jump is on cards for Good Newwz.

