Salman Khan: “Abhi Ho Gaya Mama Ka, Chacha Ka, Ab Baap Banna Hai”; WATCH

Salman Khan has been having the time of his life currently. The actor has been receiving rave reviews for his latest release, Dabangg 3 and also celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday. Adding to it all is sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s surprise in the form of a baby girl who was blessed yesterday. But, the actor is now done with being Chacha, Mama and only wants to turn into a dad now!

Yesterday, Salman Khan had a huge birthday celebration with his fans, media fraternity and family members. During the media interaction, the actor was asked about how he feels that his niece is born on the same day as him. To this, the actor replied, “Jaise utha, phone check kia and uspar Ayat ki picture thi. Most beautiful. Ab iske baad to December 27 ka matlab hi badal gaya in our family, celebration saath me hoga.”

(As I woke up, checked my phone and the first thing I saw was Ayat’s picture. Most beautiful. Now 27th December will be double celebrations)

Furthermore, upon being asked about how it feels to turn into a Mama again, Salman was quick to respond, “Abhi ho gaya mama ka aur chacha ka, ab baap banna hai bas (smiles).”

Check out the viral video below:

Asked about the meaning of the name Ayat, Salman Khan shared, “There were two names, Sifara and Ayat. So, Arpita went ahead with Ayat. It is a very beautiful name. All the names of our family members start either with S or with A. Ayat means verse.

The Dabangg star started partying from Friday night with his friends from the film industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Saiee Manjrekar, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah and family members.

