Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 8: Has An Expected Drop On 2nd Friday

As expected, Dabangg 3 had a major drop on the second Friday. This was always on the cards since the film had a rather uneven run right through the week with holidays helping the collections go up and regular weekdays been relatively low. Moreover, with Good Newwz taking over the majority of screens, especially at the multiplexes, and also enjoying good word of mouth from the audiences, Dabangg 3 became a far distant second choice.

The film collected 3.50 crores* more on Friday and with that the overall collections now stand at 130.05 crores*. The Salman Khan starrer should see a rise in collections today and tomorrow that should bring it closer to the 140 crores mark by the time the second weekend is through. Once that happens, it would also emerge as Prabhudeva’s highest grosser ever as a director, hence surpassing Rowdy Rathore which had collected 131 crores. That said, the Akshay Kumar film had released back in 2012 so one needs to account for inflation as well.

Overall, Dabangg 3 has now emerged as an average affair and though it should eventually go past the 150 crores mark, the ‘masala’ entertainer was always expected to be a 200 Crore Club affair. There are good chances of Radhe managing to achieve this feat for Salman Khan and Prabhudeva once it arrives on Eid next year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

