Do Catfights Still Happen In Bollywood? Bhumi Pednekar Gets Candid About It

Bhumi Pednekar has become synonymous with doing films that have more than one female lead. And that certainly is a sign of being secure and content with one’s place and talent in the industry. While the notion of catfights and the fact that the ladies of B-town can never be cordial with each other let alone be friends, is rampant, Bhumi has something rather interesting to say!

Opening up about having worked in films like Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and many more that have more than one heroine, Bhumi has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Ananya (Panday), Taapsee (Pannu) and Yami (Gautam) have been amazing. Women have always been secure. I think the notion that female co-stars have cat-fights was started by a group of insecure men. Getting along with someone is about how they think and their personalities. Taapsee and I developed a great bond while working on SKA. She is ambitious, hard-working, and I appreciate these traits.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front after a successful 2019, Bhumi has now another interesting line up of films like Durgadevi, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, Takht and also director Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

