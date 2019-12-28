Bigg Boss 13: Will Rohit Shetty Play A Peacemaker Between Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz?

Bigg Boss 13 is living up to its expectations with new twists and turns in every episode. The makers and housemates are making sure that the audience is being hooked to their seats with the right dose of entertainment. Apparently, director Rohit Shetty will be a special host for Saturday’s episode as Salman Khan has taken a day off from the shoot. It seems like Rohit has taken a special task of sorting things out between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, on a priority.

Earlier, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz shared a strong friendship bond, which eventually turned all sour in the house. Now, in today’s episode, the fans might get to see what they were waiting for long i.e. peace between the two celebrated contestants and none other than special host Rohit Shetty, will try to mediate the things between the two.

In a GIF video, which is going viral amongst fans, one can see Sidharth Shukla shedding tears in front of Rohit Shetty.

Omgg sid looks like a baby!! This is so cute 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/nNCLlJSqqo — ❁ aise larki layla ❁ (@flakeofice) December 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is the new captain of the house and she’s leaving no stone unturned to make her captaincy worth everything. As seen in a promo, she gets into an argument with Madhurima Tuli and warns her that she’ll throw her makeup if she doesn’t wake up now.

