Kartik Aaryan Trolled For Sharing A Pic With Lame ‘Crush’ Caption; Gets Compared To Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan’s fame and popularity shot up at a high speed from 2018 post the success of his film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Since, then, there is looking back for the actor. However, the more popular you are, the more you are in the public radar.

Same is the case with Luka Chuppi actor. He has a great fan following on social media and anything he shares goes viral within minutes. But there are also drawbacks to it. Sometimes, he has also been a target for the trolls. Even recently, Kartik Aaryan got trolled for the caption of a picture he shared on Twitter.

Kartik shared a sunkissed picture of himself on his Twitter page and captioned it, “Calling me cute is nice

Calling me hot is great

But calling me yours is all I want”.

However, as soon as he shared the pic, many quoted the tweet and trolled him. One of the trolls wrote, “Breaking news: Kartik Aaryan joined Ananya Pandey Academy of Cool Captions”.

Another person tweeted, “Imagine having a crush on this. The country is doomed indeed.”

Did you know that Kartik Aaryan starred in an Imperial Blue~Men Will Be Men ad. https://t.co/jCjLOJVCwm — Bharg ~ Ignore tweets after midnight, I am tired. (@BhargMankodi) December 27, 2019

Imagine having a crush on this. The country is doomed indeed. https://t.co/bzq0Tt7BgG — NRK 🇮🇳 (@PWNeha) December 27, 2019

Kartik Aaryan is the Amitabh Bachchan of the current crop (in terms of Twitter posts) https://t.co/ojnpknU9sS — Shubham (@atishub) December 27, 2019

Breaking news : Kartik Aaryan joined Ananya Pandey Acaedmy of Cool Captions https://t.co/CVeq00fFDE — Lovish 🤘🏻 (@lovishsingh2) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film proved a hit at the box office. He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Sara Ali Khan.

