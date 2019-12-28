Satte Pe Satta Remake: Post Salman Khan’s Rejection, Now Ajay Devgn-Katrina Kaif Approached?

A lot has been going on ever since Farah Khan & Rohit Shetty announced their ‘mother of all entertainer’ which is being reported as the Satte Pe Satta remake. Starting from Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Salman Khan – a lot of celebrities are said to have been approached but have denied the script for reasons yet unknown. Now, joining the list is Katrina Kaif & Ajay Devgn.

Yes, you read it right! If recent reports are to be believed, recently Salman Khan was approached by Farah Khan for the project. The duo was even spotted at Mehboob Studios recently. However, the Dabangg 3 actor is said to have passed the offer, and now all hopes are pinned on actor Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Ajay has not yet given the nod for the project. Katrina Kaif is being considered to play the heroine. Apart from the soon-to-release Sooryavanshi and the soon-to-be-made Phonebooth, there is nothing much on Katrina’s plate. Ajay has a cameo in the Katrina-starrer Sooryavanshi and they have worked as co-stars in Raajneeti where they weren’t a romantic pair. So, it does work well as a fresh pairing too.”

Would you like to watch Ajay Devgn & Katrina Kaif in a romantic avatar?

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie also stars wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Tanhaji is enjoying a great pre-release buzz and the promos including the trailer, songs and posters have really connected with the audience.

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently busy with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and their performance on hit romantic track, Teri Ore, on Christmas drove the fans crazy with their sizzling chemistry.

