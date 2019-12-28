Post Kushal Punjabi’s Suicide, Akshay Kumar Now Wishes To Make A Film On Depression

Akshay Kumar has been a part of various films that were based on social issues. Whether it was telling the audience about how important it is to build a toilet at home is or the use of sanitary napkins for women, the superstar chooses topics which are relatable to all.

On Friday, TV celeb Kushal Punjabi committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday night. The whole industry is shocked by the news, Just like Kushal, many people end their lives due to problem and depression. However, thanks to Deepika Padukone, the conversation of depression has normalized in the film industry.

On Friday, at a media interaction for Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar spoke about Kushal Punjabi. They had worked together in the film Andaaz. Akshay told the media that he wants to make a film on depression. The superstar said, “Everybody has problems. I know it is easy for me to say, but I think we should fight it out. Just work on it. Deal with depression, but don’t take your life. It is a hard thing.”

He added, “If I ever get a chance, I would like to make a film on depression. I would do it because it is one of the biggest things India is going through. I would love to do a movie on what happens in a depressed mind.”

Just like DP, even Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt has been vocal about depression. In 2016, Gauri Shinde’s film ‘Dear Zindagi’ starring Alia and Shah Rukh Khan focused on mental health issues and how therapy is important. If another film on this subject is made and it comes from someone big like Akshay, it would definitely help to spread more awareness.

