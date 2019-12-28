Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has witnessed a good Day 1 at the box office. While the numbers have been a little lesser than expectations, competition from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and the on going CAA protests remain the major factors affecting the movie. Now, what does the morning occupancy of Day 2 suggests? Let’s find out.

The Raj Mehta directorial has added collections of 17.56 crores to its kitty on Day 1, which is good considering it was a working day. With the initiation of the weekend, the morning occupancy of the day too has witnessed an upward trend. As per the trends flowing in, Good Newwz is witnessing a morning occupancy of around 30%, only from the multiplexes. That does call for a sign of relief, and hopefully the evening and night shows will turn out to be riot at the box office too!

Meanwhile, Good Newwz is facing bad news upon release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against the film in Karnataka High Court seeking stay on its release, over the subject matter.

In the film, it has been shown that two couples, both having the surname ‘Batra’ opt for IVF assistance to have a child at a private clinic. However, the clinic accidentally interchanges the sperms, which leads to confusion.

A Mysuru-based NGO has raised objection over the film’s subject, as reported by The News Minute. Mir Sameem Raza, president of an NGO called Yes Trust has filed the PIL. The petition alleges that the film’s subject is misguiding because it might lead the audiences to believe that In-Vitro fertilisation (IVF) centres often make such mistakes, which in turn can negatively impact their business.

