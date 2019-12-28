Good Newwz Box Office: Emerges Akshay Kumar’s 7th Biggest Opener, Weekend Set To Be Amongst Top-3

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer has taken a good opening at the box office. While it started well in the morning and afternoon shows, the content of the film started speaking the loudest towards the evening and night shows. This was evidenced in the rapidly increasing footfalls that the film saw later in the day, hence establishing loud and clear that audiences had given this entertainer a thumbs up.

In 2019 in particular, Akshay Kumar is pretty much competing with himself as each one of his four releases features in the Top-10 biggest opening days that he has enjoyed. While Mission Mangal leads from the top, Kesari is at the third spot. As for Good Nwwz and Housefull 4, they are pretty much next to each other.

Let’s take a look:

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores

Gold – 25.25 crores

Kesari – 21.06 crores

2.0 (Hindi) – 20.25 crores

Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores

Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores

Good Newwz – 17.56 crores

Brothers – 15.20 crores

Housefull 3 – 15.20 crores

Rowdy Rathore – 15.01 crores

What should make matters interesting is the fact that the trajectory so far of Good Newwz indicates a rapid jump in the ranks for the film. The Akshay Kumar led affair should most likely go past the first three days collections of 2.0 [Hindi] which stood at 63.25 crores. As for Good Newwz, it would be close battle fought with Mission Mangal which is the superstar’s biggest till date.

The Independence Day release had collected 70.02 crores in its first three days and it has to be seen if Good Newwz, which has arrived on a regular Friday with no national holiday right through the week, manages to surpass that.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

